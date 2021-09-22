Vecoplan at Ecomondo: The problem solvers

Vecoplan AG will be there as a leading specialist for efficient recycling technologies and as a solution provider for mechanical material processing. Vecoplan will be demonstrating the Vecoplan Smart Center (VSC) and other innovative products at Ecomondo. The VSC, a new and powerful digitalisation concept, offers a modern communication interface between Vecoplan and the customer’s plant – the VSC.connect system. The user can access services such as document management and remote service. The integrated, intuitive VSC.control operating panel serves as a communication medium for the machine’s control system and as a live link to the Vecoplan technicians. This enables the solution provider to see everything that’s happening on the customer’s Vecoplan machines. The VEZ 2500 TT, which Vecoplan will be showing in Rimini, is also equipped with this operating panel. This high-performance post-shredder is used for producing refuse-derived fuels (RDF) from production and sorting waste, packaging materials and the high-calorific fraction of domestic and commercial waste. The resulting fuels can then be used as an energy source in cement works and power plants.