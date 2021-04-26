Vecoplan expands its sales team

The English subsidiary Vecoplan Limited has welcomed two new members to its team: As the International Area Sales Manager for the Recycling | Waste Division, Ruben Maistry will draw upon his extensive and in-depth knowledge of the recycling industry to support customers and agents all over the world. Vecoplan customers will benefit from his 12+ years of experience in the metal and waste recycling industry and his extensive knowledge of plant engineering.

Gareth Bray is also new to the Recycling | Waste Division. At Vecoplan Limited, he will serve customers throughout the UK market in his role as Area Sales Manager, focusing on the material and energy recycling of waste and plastics, data and file destruction, and the consistent expansion of the Waste-2-Energy sector. He can look back on around 25 years of experience in recycling, and customers will benefit from his extensive technical know-how.