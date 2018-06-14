VEOLIA: FIFA World Cup Sees Increase in TVs Sent to Robotic Recycling Facility

In the run up to the FIFA World Cup, Veolia has received 65% more flat screen TVs at its recycling facility in Shropshire , UK - 10,500 more compared with this time last year.

According to the company, using advanced robotics technology, 'ROBOTELE', the plant has the capacity to collect approximately 300,000 obsolete TVs and monitors each year, through its nationwide network of Household Waste Recycling Centres.

The firm explained that it has developed, piloted and rolled out its own robotic technology, which is purpose built for TV dismantling and recycling.

It sends these unwanted devices to one central location in Bridgnorth where the parts, such as ferrous metals, circuit boards and LCD glass, are separated for recycling. The tonnage of flat screens and monitors processed at ROBOTELE has quadrupled since it became operational in October 2016.

“Thanks to ROBOTELE we have the capacity to deal with the majority of the UK’s disregarded flat screen TVs and monitors, as it is one of the largest robot operated dismantling plants in the UK,” said Richard Kirkman, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Veolia UK & Ireland.

The company also noted YouGov research which revealed 30% of people purchase a new TV at least once every five years, with a quarter of people recycling their old TV and 24% giving their old TV to a friend or family member. Yet 12% simply threw their old TV away and 8% still have their old device stored in their house, which could be recycled.

“It is encouraging that 25% of people recycle their old TVs, but everyone else needs to follow their lead - this way we can capture the materials inside each device, saving resources and reducing our reliance on virgin materials,” Kirkman concluded.

Read More

520kW Food Waste Recycling Facility in Cotswolds adds to Veolia’s Renewable Energy Portfolio

Veolia designed and managed 520kWe biogas fired Combined Heat & Power anaerobic digestion plant for Rose Hill Recycling in Gloucestershire.

Veolia to Build £10m High Grade Glass Recycling Plant in St Helens, UK

Veolia has teamed up with UK mineral wool insulation manufacturer, Knauf Insulation, in a long term contract to supply high quality recycled glass from packaging in St. Helens, Merseyside.

Veolia Roles Out Nationwide Coffee Cup Recycling Service for UK Offices

With 84% of takeaway hot drink consumers still using disposable cups, Veolia is rolling out its national coffee cup solution to make cup recycling possible in offices.