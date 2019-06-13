Veolia Launches Carbon Reporting Platform for Waste, Water & Energy in the UK

Veolia has launched a New tool for the energy, water, and waste sectors to help achieve a low carbon future to save both the environment and money.

The environmental services firm explained that many businesses may be confused where to start when it comes to looking at the carbon they are producing. In the UK, recent YouGov research revealed that 61% of C-suite executives have not set out a target to reduce their carbon emissions.

Veolia said that its new web based platform for the UK can evaluate the complete carbon and water use of business’s activities. Aimed at helping organisations determine their real carbon footprint, the tool, called GreenPath, provides a true picture of achievement, carries out biodiversity diagnoses at the scale of a physical site, and contributes to strategic future planning.

Claimed to be unique in the market, GreenPath is said to be fully adapted to measuring impacts from energy, water, and waste operations and has been designed to integrate future resource efficiency activities.

The system is intended to deliver site-wide analyses to help all types of businesses and public sector organisations meet their commitments for carbon reporting covering footprint calculation and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction, potentially saving them thousands of pounds per year.

Veolia added that it will also help organisations of all sizes meet their own regulatory obligations and achieve their environmental performance objectives through long-term improvement plans.

Certified

Externally recognised the tool complies with international standards including ISO 140641, ISO 14069 Standards, and the GHG Protocol, and was certified in November 2018 by the Interprofessional Technical Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies, CITEPA, based in Paris.

To ensure accuracy and compliance Veolia said that the platform is continuously updated to take account of legal and scientific changes, and tracks indicators over time to produce a wide range of reports. The tool is also upgradeable to enable integration of new activities on demand.

Richard Kirkman, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer commented:

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is critical to help control the potentially devastating effects of climate change.

“Our launch of GreenPath is another example of our application of innovative technologies that can help our customers monitor and deliver real reductions in carbon footprint. This will not only boost sustainability for our customers but will also help Britain uphold its carbon commitments and drive green and sustainable alternatives.

“As one of the few blue chips that has already become Carbon Neutral in the UK, we are committed to supporting the Government’s Clean Growth Strategy for a low carbon future. If we as a nation and as a planet are to make sustainable choices, it is critical we calculate the cost of carbon on our natural world. Currently we’re only scratching the surface with initiatives to curb carbon - to overturn the carbon shortfall in the UK carbon budget, we must think long term but act today.”

In research conducted by Veolia and Imperial College, the waste and resource sector is projected to single-handedly save over 200 million tonnes of carbon emissions between the years 2023 - 2032, with more than 10% contributed to the UK’s anticipated carbon budget shortfall during this time period.

