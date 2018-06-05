Veolia Renews VESTA Waste to Energy Deal in Rouen, France

In France, the Greater Rouen joint waste disposal authority (SMEDAR) has renewed its contract with Veolia to operate the VESTA waste to energy plant under a six-and-a-half-year contract worth €116 million.

Veolia explained that the deal followed a competitive tender process and said that the strong points of the new contract include: optimised operation of the facility and the provision of supervisory systems to SMEDAR to manage this facility which is now an integral part of the region’s energy mix

VESTA can handle and recover up to 325,000 metric tonnes of household and assimilated waste collected from across the region.

Treated in three furnace lines at a very high temperature (1000°C), the waste generates up to 180 GWh/year of electricity of which 125 GWh/year – the equivalent of the city of Rouen’s consumption – is sold to the French electricity grid.

The facility also produces 85 GWh/year of thermal energy that is delivered in the form of heat to the city’s Vésuve district heating network. Prompted by environmental regulations that encourage improved energy performance and guarantee environmental protection by controlling the atmospheric discharge from facilities, the VESTA energy recovery facility plays a growing role in managing the region’s energy mix with an emphasis on renewable sources.

“Working with the delegated authority, this renewal provides us with the opportunity to review all our operation parameters in order to maximise the plant’s overall performance. The ultimate aim is to make electricity production more efficient and improve the supply of thermal power to the Vésuve district heating network,” says Patrice Dupray, President of SMEDAR.

“This new contract reflects SMEDAR’s trust in Veolia’s expertise around operational performance and integrating digital technology into our service solutions for local authorities, such as the Urban Board app,” adds Bernard Harambillet, Chief Executive Officer of Waste Recycling & Recovery Business.

Digital dashboard

Urban Board provides SMEDAR with unlimited mobile access to operation parameters in real time (see video). The app may eventually include new services and new parameters, including social parameters.

By providing an overview, Veolia said that Urban Board links urban service performance with residents’ impressions across the full spectrum of environmental services.

