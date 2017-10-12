Veolia Secures Contract to Manage Radioactive Fracking Waste in West Virginia

French enviornmental services firm, Veolia has been selected by West Virginian firm Antero Resources, to treat radioactive waste from its fracking operations.

Veolia said that under the contract it will manage the sophisticated process of loading, packaging, transporting and proper disposal of water treatment sludge at its Clearwater Facility near Pennsboro, West Virginia.

The contract will take advantage of Veolia’s holistic solutions to tackle the world’s toughest waste challenges for clients when it comes to environmental waste and remediation support.

Under this up to 10-year, $70 million contract, Veolia said that it will utilise its broad expertise to address the water treatment sludge produced at the facility.

This includes collecting and treating TENORM (Technologically Enhanced, Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials) which are exposed to the environment as a result of ‘human activities’.

“Veolia’s broad and comprehensive expertise allows us to provide this vital service for Antero and we’re pleased they have selected us to handle this important work,” said Veolia North America president and CEO William J. “Bill” DiCroce.

Steve Hopper, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Veolia North America Industrial Water and Regeneration Services added: “Ensuring the safe and efficient treatment and recycling of water is a vital part of oil and gas exploration activities, and it is critical that the materials generated from that work are properly managed.”

In 2015, Antero contracted with Veolia to design, build, operate and maintain the water treatment and recycling plant near Pennsboro.

The facility’s construction is under commission. The sludge-related services agreed to in today’s contract will be provided in addition to the construction and operation-maintenance of that facility, which includes the scope of low-level TENORM waste segregation.

As part of the agreement, Veolia will also provide a comprehensive Environmental Health and Safety program to protect Veolia’s employees and subcontractors, the public, and the environment.

“Segregation and disposal of TENORM waste in a safe and reliable manner to an approved landfill is key to Antero’s operations,” said Al Schopp, SVP and Chief Administrative Officer for Antero Resources.

“Veolia’s expertise in providing a comprehensive solution for TENORM waste segregation and management has been great value to Antero in achieving its long term sustainability goals.”

Once completed, the Clearwater facility will treat and recycle 60,000 barrels of produced water a day.

New Landfill

As part of the facility’s design – which further integrates Antero’s operational practices for water reuse and recycling, Antero has proposed an onsite landfill to safely and efficiently dispose of salts.

According to Antero the water treatment process will separate incoming water and associated solids, including salt that will comprise approximately 92% of all solid byproducts from the facility.

A large percentage of the salt is of such high quality that it will be commercially marketable. The remaining salt will be of landfill-quality.

The proposed permit would only authorise disposal of salt and would not authorise disposal of any other industrial, commercial or residential waste at the landfill.

