Veolia Set to Back Online C&D Waste Platform wastebox.biz

Construction waste disposal is going digital and customers in Germany, France and the UK will soon be able to organise their disposal using the wastebox.biz app.

According to the Austrian developers, Wastebox.biz is an intelligent platform that integrates customers and suppliers in real time and offers all the benefits of a state-of-the-art online service.

For example, it shows all key figures and quality assessments at the push of a button. Global resource management company Veolia introduces the app developed by Saubermacher AG for the first time in Germany.

Based on the partner network and a franchise system for use of the app, the goal is to develop wastebox.biz into a major waste disposal company.

As a minority shareholder of Pink Robin Ltd. through its subsidiary Veolia Innove, Veolia group has entered into a strategic cooperation on the digitalisation of the waste disposal business.

The aim is to develop the platform into a major company for construction waste management. Members of the partner network benefit from large order volumes and higher capacity utilization. Both customers and suppliers can save on process costs.

More than 50 partners are currently part of the network of wastebox.biz in its birth country Austria. The platform has built up a large fleet of disposal vehicles within a few months, without the company owning a single HGV.

In order to ensure a uniform brand image and to make the most of synergies, the franchise system will be continued as part of the international expansion.

“With wastebox.biz, we can give our clients in Germany’s construction sector a tried-and- tested, innovative service right away,” said Laurent Auguste, Senior Executive Vice President Development, Innovation and Markets for Veolia.

Etienne Petit, Country Director at Veolia Germany, added: “Because we want to promote the circular economy in all areas, we welcome the introduction of innovative services for the construction industry. Customers and the environment alike benefit from the app: optimised logistics helps to reduce traffic and thus CO2 emissions.”

Ralf Mittermayr, Speaker of the Executive Board of Saubermacher AG, commented: "We are pleased to have gained such a strong partner as Veolia for our first international rollout. Together, we will be able to expand the online service even faster and wider around the world.”

Pascal Peslerbe, Deputy of 2EI, Veolia’s Innovation vehicle, concluded: “Through this kind of partnership, Veolia accelerates innovation processes, and allows all the group, to implement quickly new business models”.

Wastebox.biz will be presented in Germany at the IFAT 2018 in Munich for the first time.

The partnership is subject to approval by the relevant authorities.

