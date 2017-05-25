Veolia to Build 1.6m TPA Waste to Energy Plant in Mexico City

French environmental services giant, Veolia, has won the public call for tenders published by the government of Mexico City and signed a contract to Design, Build, and Operate the first waste to energy facility in Latin America.

The company said that the 30 year contract, secured through its subsidiary Proactiva Medio Ambiente Mexico S.A. de C.V., covers operation and maintenance of the facility and represents an estimated cumulative revenue of €886 million.

With a 1.6 million tonne per year capacity the plant will be twice the size of the largest waste to energy facility in France.

Mexico City’s 10 million residents generate 13,000 tonnes of waste. Untreated, this waste would cover the city’s central square, Plancha Zocalo, to a depth of one metre. At present, two thirds of this waste is landfilled.

Once operational the waste to energy plant process around one-third of the city’s household waste and generate around 965,000 MWh of electricity annually which will be used directly by the Mexico City Subway Metro.

“In this instance, Mexico City will favour the treatment of waste and the production of renewable energy,” commented Gustavo Migues, executive vice president Latin America at Veolia. “The needs in Mexico, and more widely in Latin America, are such that we have a huge potential for development."

The plant’s construction is due to begin in 2017 and will last 3 years. Operations are scheduled to start in 2020.

Active for 25 years in Mexico, Veolia said that it currently serves 13 million people in the country and employs 3000. It treats 2.3 million tonnes of waste per year and provides 800,000 people with a waste collection service.

