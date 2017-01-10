Veolia’s 90,000 TPA Battlefield Waste to Energy Plant Officially Opened

Veolia’s 8 MW Battlefield waste to energy facaility in Shropshire has been officially opened by HRH The Princess Royal today.

The Battlefield Energy Recovery Facility has been developed by Veolia through a 27 year deal with Shropshire Council and will processes 90,000 tonnes of non-recyclable household waste from across the county.

The Recycling and Energy Recovery Facility is part of a 27-year contract between Shropshire Council and Veolia.

Veolia originally secured planning permission to build a waste to energy facility on a site adjacent to the existing Household Recycling Centre and Transfer Station at Battlefield Enterprise Park, Vanguard Way, Shrewsbury.

The plant began construction in October 2012 and became fully operational in May 2015. At its peak more than 180 construction workers, worked on the building and it now employs 24 members of staff in highly skilled positions.

Estelle Brachlianoff, Veolia senior executive vice president Veolia UK and Ireland commented: “Over the past 10 years we have worked very closely with Shropshire Council to develop an integrated approach to the county’s waste management and recycling.

“This facility is part of a long term investment in recycling and recovery infrastructure over the lifetime of the contract and will significantly contribute towards maximizing landfill diversion.”

Councillor Ann Hartley, chairman shropshire Council said that the plant is at the heart of the councoles commitment to sustainability and making the best use of resources.

“It allows us to divert non-recyclable waste away from landfill and into a green energy and complements the new household recycling centres we have opened and the improvements to our kerbside recycling service,” she explained.

According to the councillor all these developments have helped to increase the recycling rate, which for many years has been above the national average.

“As recycling rates go up, the amount of waste going to landfill has fallen hugely benefiting the county’s environment,” she concluded. “We have worked closely with Veolia in a partnership that has seen significant and notable improvements to the service that we provide to our residents.”

Veolia added that it works closely with the local community and so far more than 250 people from local groups have come to the site’s purpose-built visitor centre to understand more about what happens to waste in Shropshire.

Read More

Circular Economy Report: £4bn Potential Value for Three Industries in UK Alone

Some 13 million tonnes of materials, worth around £4 billion per year, could be recycled, reused or remanufactured from the manufacturing, pharmaceutical and chemical and food sectors in the UK alone, according to a new report from environmental services firm, Veolia

Veolia Acquires Closed Loops Plastic Recycling Assets in East London

Veolia UK, has acquired the manufacturing assets of East London plastic bottle recycling firm, Closed Loop Recycling, in Dagenham, East London.

Veolia Joins New Plastics Economy Initiative as Core Partner

Veolia has joined the New Plastics Economy initiative, which is led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation – a three year initiative to build momentum towards a sustainable plastics system.