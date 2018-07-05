VIDEO: 3 MW Energy Storage System Recycles EV Batteries in Amsterdam

Reused electric vehicle batteries have been used in the development of Europe’s largest energy storage system in a commercial building at the Johan Cruijff ArenA venue in Amsterdam.

This project is the result of collaboration between Nissan, Eaton, BAM, The Mobility House and the Johan Cruijff ArenA, supported by the Amsterdam Climate and Energy Fund (AKEF) and Interreg.

The 3 MW storage system is said to provide a more reliable and efficient energy supply and usage for the stadium, its visitors, neighbours and the Dutch energy grid.

Combining Eaton power conversion units and the equivalent of 148 Nissan LEAF batteries, the energy storage system not only enables a more sustainable energy system, it is also said to create a circular economy for electric vehicle batteries.

“Thanks to this energy storage system, the stadium will be able to use its own sustainable energy more intelligently and, as Amsterdam Energy ArenA BV, it can trade in the batteries’ available storage capacity,” explained Henk van Raan, director of innovation at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

“The ArenA is assured of a considerable amount of power, even during an outage. As a result, the stadium will contribute to a stable Dutch energy grid. The Johan Cruijff ArenA is one of the most sustainable stadiums in the world and leads the way in introducing smart innovations like this unique energy storage system.”

Francisco Carranza, Managing Director of Nissan Energy added: “Thanks to the Johan Cruijff Arena we can demonstrate today that re-purposing the batteries of Nissan electric vehicles can contribute to make the whole energy system more efficient and sustainable.”

Flexible storage capacity

The energy storage system plays an important role in balancing supply and demand of energy in the Johan Cruijff ArenA. The capacity also means that the energy produced by the 4200 solar panels on the roof of the ArenA can also be stored and used optimally.

The storage system will provide back-up power, reducing the use of diesel generators, and provide relief to the energy grid by flattening the peaks that occur during concerts.

A video explaining more about the system can be viewed below.

The stadium’s new energy storage system and related company, Amsterdam Energy ArenA BV, are the results of the innovation program managed by Amsterdam Innovation Arena, in which knowledge institutions, governments and companies.

The stadium and neighbouring area function as a Living Lab; a hotspot for testing innovations in practice.

https://youtu.be/aBAmBns-EOk

Read More

IN DEPTH: Lithium Battery Recycling - The Clean Energy Clean Up

With their increasing use by the automotive industry, the need to improve the recycling of lithium-ion batteries is becoming critical.

Axion to Report on Lithium Ion Battery End-of-Life Research

Manchester, UK based resource and recycling Axion, is taking part in a research project looking into battery packs for the next generation of electric vehicles, including end-of-life solutions.

Recycling Could Supply 9% of Global Lithium Demand by 2025

A new analysis of the global lithium-ion end-of-life market has concluded that the total amount of recycled lithium could reach 5800 tonnes (30,000 tonnes LCE) in 2025.