VIDEO: 400,000 Tonne C&D Waste Recycling Facility Opens in Scotland

Northern Ireland based wet processing equipment manufacturer, CDE Global, has completed the largest recycling plant of its kind in the UK for Scottish C&D waste firm Brewster Bros.

The new recycling facility which in Livingston, Scotland, was officially opened by Almond Valley MSP Angela Constance and includes a CDE wet processing system.

With an investment in the CDE C&D waste recycling plant, th3 facility will provide waste management services and recycled aggregates to builders, construction companies, ground workers, civil contractors and utility contractors from its new high-tech facility in Scotland’s central belt.

The plant has the capacity to recycle 400,000 tonnes of construction, demolition and excavation waste every year and supports the Scottish Government’s Circular Economy Strategy ‘Making Things Last’, which aims to recycle 70% of construction and demolition waste by 2020.

This is in line with the targets set out by the European Commission in the Waste Framework Directive 2008/98/EC, which aims to have 70% of construction and demolition waste recycled by 2020.

The official opening was attended by over 100 guests who were provided with tours of the facility, allowing them to witness how CDE equipment is transforming this waste material into valuable recycled aggregates ready for market.

CDE explained that the waste collected by Brewster Bros. is not subject to landfill tax and the recycled aggregates produced are not subject to the aggregates levy which enables the business to keep its prices competitive.

“Our number one aim is to treat and recycle construction and demolition waste as a resource, ensuring zero waste to landfill,” said Scott Brewster, Managing Director, Brewster Bros.

Waste to Resource

CDE also said that having also attended the inaugural Circular Driven Economy Symposium in London recently, it’s clear to see that the opportunities for recovered construction and demolition waste material have never been greater.

This material should no longer be viewed as ‘waste’ but rather a viable resource that can add great value to construction projects of all sizes, whether it is a small residential project or a large urban project.

"This plant is the largest of its type in the UK and it is a great indicator of Brewster Bros. commitment to shaping the future of recycling in Scotland and it’s been interesting and extremely worthwhile to hear about the future economic benefits this plant will bring to West Lothian and Central Scotland,” commented MSP Angela Constance.

CDE’s Wet Processing Solution

The CDE wet processing system was specifically designed to process difficult construction and demolition waste materials and optimise material recovery. The plant is fed by an R2500 primary screening unit, which scalps off the oversized +100mm material.

The remaining material enters the M4500 modular washing plant which feeds, screens, washes and stockpiles on one compact chassis. The M4500 produces two washed aggregates (4-40mm and40-80mm) and two sands (0-4mm and 0-2mm).

The company explained that the 4-40mm material passes to an AggMax 253R which is ideally suited to ensure maximum product yield from clay-bound materials. Three scrubbed recycled aggregates are produced: 4-10mm, 10-20mm and 20 – 40mm.

The plant also includes sliding dual sand conveyors which will give Brewster Bros the flexibility to blend sand to meet any specific grading requirements.

To increase efficiency, the facility incorporates a full water and sludge management system including an AquaCycle A600 thickener which, in combination with the CF8000 centrifuge, ensures 90% of water can be recirculated for immediate reuse in the plant, reducing the need for fresh top up water to a minimum.

A timelapse video detailing the plant’s construction and layout can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/KU4n_KkiMB8

