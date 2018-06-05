VIDEO: Artificially Intelligent Balers from Sutco on Show at IFAT

LM-Group's Managing Director, Michael Ludden, explains how Sutco is incorporating artificial intelligence into its latest range to enables bales containing around 10% more material while using less electricity.

At the IFAT in Munich, the manufacturer of channel baling presses unoTech® GmbH, a company of the LM-GROUP, presents UPASMART® as a world premiere and thus the first channel baling press which is equipped with artificial intelligence for an optimum baling of secondary raw materials.

Among other things, this new technology aims at an increase in the energy efficiency of channel baling presses.

The LM-GROUP dealt with the digitisation issue back in 2015. Together with the Bremen university, the LM-GROUP started a research and development cooperation promoted by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy.

The R&D project is aimed at using artificial intelligence for controlling the process parameters of the channel baling press such that, among others, an optimized bale can be produced.

Within the research and development project, the fully automatic channel baling press, the UPASMART was produced on the basis of artificial intelligence.

In the video below Ludden talks with WMW at the show to explain more.

https://youtu.be/CdWDZrujXaw