VIDEO: Australia’s Largest Waste to Fuel Plant Opens in Sydney

A multi-million dollar resource recovery and Process Engineered Fuel (PEF) plant in Sydney, Australia, largest of its kind in the country, has been officially opened by Waste and Federal Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenbergand.

The facility, located in Sydney’s Wetherill Park, has been developed by Australian environmental services company ResourceCo, and is owned in a joint venture with Asia Pacific’s largest waste management, industrial and environmental services company, Cleanaway.

According to Ben Sawley, CEO of Sustainable Energy at ResourceCo, the new plant will divert up to 50,000 truckloads of waste from landfill, while also reducing reliance on fossil fuels such as coal and gas.

“It will replace over 100,000 tonnes of coal usage per year alone and will take the equivalent of 20,000 cars annually off the road in terms of greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.

Cleanaway’s customer base and waste supply in New South Wales will help to drive volume to the facility, diverting more waste from landfill.

The Wetherill Park plant is licensed to receive up to 250,000 tonnes per annum of dry commercial and industrial and mixed construction and demolition waste, recovering commodities such as metal, clean timber and inert materials for recycling, with the balance converted into PEF.

“The plant will transform waste from selected non-recyclable waste streams that would otherwise go into landfill into a baseload energy source, known as PEF,” added Sawley.

The PEF is used as a substitute for fossil fuels in both domestic and offshore markets in the production of cement.

The new Wetherill Park plant, providing employment for 50 people, will predominantly supply Boral, Australia’s largest construction material company, with PEF for its Berrima cement kiln, as a substitute for coal. The remainder will be exported to ResourceCo’s Asian business.

The plant adds another leading, high-tech facility to ResourceCo’s suite of 22 plants across Australia and SE Asia, having been at the leading edge of innovation in resource recovery for 25 years.

“Investment in resource recovery and innovative waste to energy solutions is essential to making a sustainable future possible, and one of the ways we’re delivering on our Footprint 2025 strategy,” said Cleanaway CEO Vik Bansal.

The project was supported by loan funding from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation. It also gained grant funding from the NSW Environment Trust, as part of the NSW EPA’s waste less, recycle more initiative, funded from the waste levy.

The technology is also eligible for Australian Carbon Credit United (ACCUs) due to its diversion of biomass waste from landfill.

A short film about the facility can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/Lj1AKs9HOUU

