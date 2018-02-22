VIDEO: Automated Bale Feeder from Presona Helps DS Smith in Finland

Bale conveyor system supplied by Presona is simplifying operations at for packaging manufacturer DS Smith in Finland.

According to the Swedish waste baler and equipment manufacturer, when cardboard box manufacturer DS Smith needed to replace its bale conveyor system in Tampere, Finland, they asked for an innovative solution. Presona delivered a system that uses fewer moving parts and it is easier to clean and service.

In 2015 DS Smith realised that they needed to replace their bale conveyor system. The conveyor system was connected to two Presona balers making bales from cardboard waste and had been dutifully been doing its job for over 20 years. But now the system, which featured a vertical lift, was old and sometimes broke down. DS Smith went looking for a new system, preferably something “innovative”.

Automatic cart transports bales

In 2016 Presona installed a completely new conveyor system. The new system is simpler and therefore more dependable than the old system.

Unlike the old conveyor system all parts of the new one is built on the same height from the floor and is optimised to give its operators better access for cleaning and maintenance.

At the heart of the system is an automatic cart which runs on rails on the floor picking up bales from the two balers.

“The new conveyor system is easier to use and takes up less space in the room which makes everything more accessible. We are very happy with it,” concluded DS Smith maintenance manager Seppo Soisenniemi.

A video explaining more can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/yBJnPY7G4GM

