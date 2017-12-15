VIDEO: Battery Recycling Animation Created with Kids

Working in partnership with primary school children, REPIC has launched a fun animation to drive home the importance of disposing of used batteries responsibly.

The not-for-profit organisation, established in 2004 by the three of the main trade associations in the electrical and electronics industry to meet their producer obligations under the WEEE Directive, sought the help of 30 Year six children at Lowercroft Primary School in Bury, Manchester to produce the educational animated video.

The collaboration saw the pupils draw upon their imagination and storytelling skills to create an animated video that would appeal to a family audience.

Uncovering a need for better education around battery recycling in the UK, REPIC’s survey of over 1000 UK households found that 42% of respondents admitted they do not recycle their old batteries. 38% of these claimed they didn’t know where to recycle them, 24% said they didn’t know you could recycle them and 21% didn’t know they should recycle them.

REPIC’s animation, which will be hosted on www.responsible-recycling.co.uk, aims to change this by educating children and their families on the importance - and best practice - of battery recycling.

The children illustrated the recycling process, drawing futuristic robot designs to show what goes on inside a battery recycling plant. Their hand-drawn designs were then expertly brought to life in a two-minute video created by North West animation company, Kilogramme. A number of pupils were also invited to narrate the animation.

REPIC said that it hopes the video will be shared widely across social media to help generate awareness throughout the UK and educate people about the importance of battery recycling. It is being pushed out on Twitter via the @REPIC_UK account.

“The figures from the national survey suggest up to 35% of people in the UK are still putting their old batteries in general rubbish bins, which will be sent straight to landfill sites,” said Mark Burrows-Smith, CEO of REPIC.

“The data also showed that people keep an average of 7.6 old batteries in their homes, garages and sheds, which means that an alarming average of 190 million spent (old) and unused batteries could be lying in homes across the UK,” he added.

“We’d like to thank the pupils at Lowercroft Primary School for helping us to create the video, which we hope will encourage more people to change old habits and start thinking more about battery recycling - not just for Christmas, but all year round,” concluded Burrows-Smith.

The animation can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/9wphWHOA41A

