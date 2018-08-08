VIDEO: BHS Automation Tech Helps GreenWaste Recovery Plant Process 90 TPH

More than a decade after is first opened its Material Recycling Facility (MRF), working with Bulk Handling Systems, California based GreenWaste Recovery has more than doubled the system’s throughput and added significant technology to boost recovery, product quality and level of automation.

Back in 2008 GreenWaste Recovery, Inc. (GWR) was awarded SWANA’s Gold Award for Recycling Excellence for its mixed waste recycling facility. The system, built by Bulk Handling Systems (BHS), was among the first of its kind in the US and has been a showcase for diversion and recycling excellence over its lifetime.

Now, again working with BHS, the company has completed a major overhaul which has seen capacity increased to 90 tonnes per hour

GWR is the second Mixed Waste system in California to operate with BHS’ Max-AI® AQC (Autonomous Quality Control) robotic sorters, and its six robotic sorters are the most currently active in any MRF in the world.

Optical sorters from Nashville-based NRT work together with four AQCs to completely automate container recovery. An AQC-2, which includes dual robotic sorters, ensures maximum recovery by capturing containers on the last chance belt.

The partnership between GWR and BHS has brought about an extremely advanced waste sorting system, uniquely handling predominantly residential waste, expanding GWR’s processing capabilities, and increasing the overall efficiency of MRF operations.

The 90-tph Mixed Waste system processes both multi-family and single-family waste, recovering recyclables for re-use and organics for composting, to help reach or exceed local and state diversion goals.

When combined with Z-Best Composting Facility, owned and operated by GWR’s sister company Zanker Road Resource Management, Ltd., the system is anticipated to recover over seventy-five percent (75%) of the material processed.

“Since 1992, GreenWaste has worked diligently to find technology and solutions to prevent materials from going to the landfill,” said Tracy Adams, Co-CEO for GWR. “As the State of California continues to demand higher organic material diversion from jurisdictions, the newly-upgraded facility is one of the most advanced in the world and will further our ability to help the jurisdictions we serve to meet and exceed these new goals.”

Frank Weigel, also Co-CEO for GWR added: “We have been offering garbage processing services to many of our jurisdictions for over a decade and this new system allows us to expand the jurisdictions we serve, process more garbage and also increase diversion – a win-win-win.”

By combining the advanced technology of the Max-AI® units, the upgrades to the optical sorting capabilities of the system and the hands-on knowledge of the GWR operations team, GWR now has the ability to expand garbage processing services to even more jurisdictions.

“GreenWaste is always out in front when it comes to processing a wide range of materials, including Mixed Waste, Single Stream, Construction and Demolition Waste, and Organics, including Anaerobic Digestion,” said BHS CEO Steve Miller.

“Recycling isn’t always easy, but GreenWaste and the company’s excellent leadership continue to push forward, always committed to innovation and excellence. We thank them for their continued support of BHS and congratulate them on starting up another fantastic system that will set the bar for at least another decade,” he concluded.

A Video of the new equipment in action can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/4FpsH_ETT7c

