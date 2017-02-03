VIDEO: Bollegraaf & Van Dyke Complete 35 TPH Recycling Facility in Dallas

Recycling equipment manufacturer, Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions and Van Dyk Recycling Solutions, North American distributor of Bollegraaf, Lubo, and TOMRA recycling equipment have completed work on a 35 tonne per hour Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) in Dallas.

According to Bollegraaf FCC Environmental’s newly opened recycling facility employs a host of sorting technologies for kerbside recycling collections from households and will accept all Single Stream material from the city of Dallas and the city of University

Park, Texas.

The system was designed by Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions to bring Dallas closer to its goal of zero-waste by the year 2040 and is said to have processed over 1000 tonnes of material in its first two weeks and passed its required acceptance test for the city of Dallas prior to the contract start date.

The facility contains technology provided by Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions of Appingedam, The Netherlands. A series of Lubo StarScreens® (Lubo Systems B.V is part of the Bollegraaf Group) separates OCC, glass, fiber and containers. The series features Lubo’s newest offering, the Anti-Wrapping ONP Screen, the widest screen in the industry at 4,40 meter, with 440 stars. The stars incur virtually no wrapping, even after hours of operation. Cleaning and maintenance time is reduced to less than 10% of that of traditional starscreens.

A total of four TOMRA (TITECH), model Autosort 4, optical sorters recover the remaining fibre and separate plastics. An overbelt magnet and Eddy Current recover ferrous and aluminum cans, respectively.

A glass cleanup system (Walair) creates four fractions of clean, sellable glass. The system is capped off by a Bollegraaf HBC-120S baler that is capable of baling all commodities accepted at the facility. A Bollegraaf HBC baler is also said to produce heavier bales.

New Baler Technology

Bollegraaf said that as well as being quieter and more efficient, the new balers and their installation have also been designed to be as safe as possible and to meet the safety requirements.

Other upgrades that have been incorporated in the HBC-120S are the self-learning channel pressure, which is self- regulating control, which adapts to the material being baled in the channel, and can increase the bale weight by 10 to 20%.

The single needle system (5x1) leaves less room for residue to accumulate during the knotting process, reducing the downtime and hence an important cost reduction. Since the needle system is vertical, the Bollegraaf baler produces stable bales and has a reduced risk of wire breakage. Whether using steel wire, PP twine or PET, the Bollegraaf Baler is claimed to be suitable to bale difficult waste streams.

A video looking at the new facility can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/P-y1kUffeQ8

