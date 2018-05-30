VIDEO: Bulk Handling System’s CEO Steve Miller Explains Max-AI at IFAT 2018

Steve Miller, CEO at Oregon based recycling technology firm Bulk Handling Systems spoke with Waste Management World about the company’s success with its recently launched Max AI platforms.

In collaboration with its subsidiary National Recovery Technologies (NRT), BHS has launched a new technology - Max-AI Visual Identification System that will provide Material Recycling Facility (MRF) operators with improved levels of information about their business.

The Max-AI Visual Identification System (VIS) is powered by Max-AI® technology and provides real time material identification in recycling plants.

The Total Intelligence Platform provides operators and other stakeholders powerful MRF and business intelligence. Both products were be on display at the WasteExpo and IFAT exhibitions.

Max-AI VIS is a cost effective way to monitor material composition in the sorting process. Through deep learning technology, it employs both multi-layered neural networks and a vision system to see and identify objects similar to the way a person does.

The system can be used to verify the quality of end products, or to monitor the quantity of recyclables in a MRF’s residue as it leaves a system. This data is available to operators in a highly visualized manner through the Total Intelligence Platform, in both real time and trending.

The Total Intelligence Platform provides information to track the entire recycling process in a visual and easy-to-use interface. The flexible platform monitors and tracks throughput, uptime, downtime events, material composition, motor amperage, and performance data from optical sorters and Max-AI-powered equipment.

WMW’s Interview with Steve Miller at the IFAT exhibition can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/PFzsNJd06YY

