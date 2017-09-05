VIDEO: Calls to Increase Waste to Energy Two Die in Delhi Landfill Collapse

At least two people were killed and five injured when a section of the huge Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi collapsed last Friday, according to a report by the New Delhi Times.

The report said that the collapse caused a car and two motorcycles to fall into the nearby Kondli canal. Five people were rescued and divers searched for survivors.

The rescue operation included 10 fire fighting vehicles and a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner was reported to have attended the scene to review the situation.

It had been raining in Delhi NCR for around 24 hours and it was said that this had led to the collapse.

“Rescue operation is underway. Reason of the incident can be ascertained only after investigation,” EDMC Commissioner Ranbir Singh was reported to have said.

Further reports said that that a plant equipment operator at the landfill site was also missing.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, having failed to find a place for disposing the garbage in east Delhi, the municipal corporation on yesterday decided to continue dumping waste at Ghazipur landfill site.

“Around 3,000 metric tonne of waste is generated daily in east Delhi. We utilise 1300 metric tonnes at the waste to energy plant but the rest could not be removed from the dhalaos (local dumping sites),” a senior official from Shahdara North zone was reported to have said.

According to the same report, Commissioner Singh said that the EDMC was trying to increase the capacity of the waste to energy plant from 1300 to 2500 metric tonne of waste.

A video report by NewsX on the story can be viewed below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-d2VDNuegZs

