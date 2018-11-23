VIDEO: Clean Investment Firm FullCycle Backs Waste Gasification Technology

FullCycle, an investment firm dedicated to reversing climate change profitably, has published a video explaining how it hopes to recover energy from wastes destined for landfill or the oceans using gasification technology.

Ibrahim Alhusseini, CEO of the firm explains why he feels that combating climate change is not only a moral imperative, it also presents an unprecedented financial opportunity.

For its first investment, FullCycle is partnered with Synova Power, which has developed a patented gasification process backed by research from the Energy Center of the Netherlands.

Synova's technology is said to be able to convert all forms of waste - municipal, agricultural, forest, commercial - into a carbon-neutral synthetic natural gas which can be utilized as energy, fuel, or high-value chemicals.

FullCycle claimed that at full deployment, Synova’s waste gasification technology could abate several gigatons of CO2e and generate nearly 15% of the world’s energy needs.

The video can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/-v3ZA0hVcaA

