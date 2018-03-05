VIDEO: Covanta CEO Discusses Waste to Energy Business with Bloomberg

New Jersey based waste to energy firm Covanta has reported an increase in revenue from $1699 million in 2016 to $1752 million for the year ended 31 December 2017.

“We are entering the year in a strong position to deliver on our 2018 plan and execute on our attractive longer-term growth opportunities”, said Stephen J. Jones, Covanta's President and CEO in a statement.

“The Dublin plant is operating extremely well, waste markets are robust, and metal prices have clearly firmed. Our strategic partnership with GIG headlines our international development plan, and we are excited about the growth opportunities this platform enables,” he continued.

The Rookery waste to energy project is scheduled to break ground in the first half of 2018, and Jones said he expects incremental progress on other UK development projects through the year.

“We look forward to solid growth in 2018, supported by the recovery of the Fairfax facility, and I am excited by the growth trajectory going forward,” added the CEO.

A Bloomberg interview with Jones can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/-w3jRcxNSGA

