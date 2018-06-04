VIDEO: Dead Pilot Whale Had Over 80 Plastic Bags in its Stomach

According to a report by the BBC Environmental officials spent around a week using boats in an effort to float the whale and put up a sunshade for it, but the creature died last Friday in a canal in Songkhla province.

Speaking to Agence France-Presse, marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat explained that the bags would have made it impossible for the whale to eat nutritional food.

"If you have 80 plastic bags in your stomach, you die," he said.

Prior to dying, the whale was reported to have vomited five bags during a vain attempt by conservation officials to save it in a canal in Songkhla province.

The bags, weighing about 8kg (17lbs), made it impossible for the whale to eat.

Thailand is a major user of plastic bags and its government last month announced it was considering a levy on them.

The BBC said that plastic bags are believed to kill hundreds of marine animals in Thailand every year.

A World is One News (WION) news article below explains more.

https://youtu.be/YdQ5ejxKPpU

Read More

Plastic Oceans UK Foundation Screens ‘A Plastic Ocean’ Documentary in Malta

The producer of award-winning film, ‘A Plastic Ocean’, Jo Ruxton, and the UK based team at environmental group, Plastic Oceans, have launched a new initiative in response to the growing crisis of waste plastics and marine pollution.

IN DEPTH: Smarter Plastics for a Circular Economy

Trying to achieve a circular economy with existing plastics is like trying to fit a round peg into a square hole. Zoë Lenkiewicz explains why doing better means embracing change.

UN Environment Assembly Resolution to Tackle Plastic Waste & Marine Litter

Moves to address marine litter and microplastics, prevent and reduce air pollution were among the 13 non-binding resolutions passed by the UN Environment Assembly at its recent meeting in in Nairobi.