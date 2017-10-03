VIDEO: Enerkem Commences Commercial-Scale Production of Ethanol from Waste

Canadian waste to liquid fuel and chemicals specialist, Enerkem Inc, has started the commercial production of cellulosic ethanol at its plant in Edmonton.

According to the company the facility is the first commercial-scale plant in the world to produce cellulosic ethanol made from non-recyclable, non-compostable mixed municipal solid waste.

Enerkem explained that advanced biofuels play a vital role in the transition towards sustainable mobility by producing transportation fuels that replace a portion of gasoline.

It added that its technology not only provides a clean transportation fuel, but also disrupts the traditional waste landfill and incineration models..

The company has been producing and selling biomethanol since 2016, prior to expanding production to include cellulosic ethanol with the installation of its methanol-to-ethanol conversion unit earlier this year.

"The commercial production of cellulosic ethanol at our facility in Edmonton marks a landmark moment for our company as well as our customers in the waste management and petrochemical sectors, and confirms our leadership in the advanced biofuels market," said Vincent Chornet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enerkem.

Enerkem said that the growing global market is expected to reach 124 billion litres per year by 2030 according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

"We will now progressively increase production in Edmonton, while preparing to build the next Enerkem facilities locally and around the world," concluded Chornet.

A video about the process can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/BGP8a3y38WQ

Read More

Enerkem’s Waste Based Biofuels Approved for Sale in Europe

Biomethanol from Canadian waste to biofuels and chemicals producer, Enerkem’s, commercial scale Alberta in Edmonton has obtained certification from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification system.

Enerkems 38m litre Waste to Biofuel Facility Inaugurated in Alberta, Canada

Canadian biofuels firm, Enerkem has officially inaugurated its first full-scale municipal waste to biofuels and chemicals facility in Edmonton, Alberta.

Chinese Deal for Waste to Biofuel & Chemicals Firm Enerkem

Enerkem, has signed an agreement with Shanghai Marine Diesel Engine Research Institute to jointly build a waste to biofuels facility in China.