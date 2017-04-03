VIDEO: First Wind Powered Robotic Waste Sorting System Installed in Sweden

Finnish automation firm, ZenRobotics, has delivered its latest ZRR robotic sorting system to recycling firm Carl F in Malmoe, Sweden, where it is being powered by wind.

Family owned Carl F has been in the business fo 129 years. In 2013 the company mounted a wind turbine that generates power for the recycling station.

The investment in robotic sorting technology is expected to increase the recovery with 12,000 tonnes annually.

“We are constantly looking for more efficient practices and the ZenRobotics waste sorting system fits that scope perfectly. The standalone process allows us very efficient waste separation and the robots have been doing the night shift, too,” explained Carl Fredrik Jönsson, fourth generation of the family.

According to Fredrik development has been slow in the waste industry and many seem to be content with the status quo. He said that his company believes in reducing the amount of waste being sent for incineration and recover more recyclables.

“We aim to recover up to 25% more of the waste that we process. That’s annually 12,000 extra tonnes of material that can be used for recycling,” added Fredrik.

Round the Clock Operations

ZenRobotics said that the Malmö installation is unique as it’s powered with the company’s own wind power for reduced environmental impact. I said that it is a perfect example of a simple yet efficient sorting process for mixed C&D and C&I waste and that the line has been running also during nights, adding more capacity to the process.

“An installation like this is a great example of how you can set up a fully automated waste sorting process for a minimum investment,” commented Rainer Rehn, ZenRobotics CCO.

“You instantly get the benefits of scale with a minimal operating cost. You can even run the line with wind or solar energy”, Rainer Rehn, ZenRobotics CCO explains,” he added.

A timelapse video of the project can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/rnef03FU5GQ

