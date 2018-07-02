VIDEO: Four Shafts for Better than Two for SatrindTech’s Waste Shredder

At the recent IFAT exhibition in Munich, Italian waste shredder manufacturer, SatrindTech unveiled the prototype of its new 4S industrial shredder.

The machine is a 4-shaft electric shredder that joins the already wide range of products available to its partners.

Why shouldn’t a product like an industrial shredder allow customisation? Posed the company. This is the question it tried to answer when designing the 4S shredder.]

The company also noted that recycling and infrastructure equipment has recently begun to understand and exploit Industry 4.0 trends and the possibilities offered by the Internet of Things.

The 4S range is the first example of this transformation for SatrindTech, starting from a different product design philosophy and moving to a new flexible maintenance model.

The new 4S shredder is available in 12 versions and offers full modularity, meeting various demands for different materials such as paper, cardboard, plastic, hospital waste, wood and post-consumer products in aluminium and plastic, packaging and much more.

Flexibility is provided by four different motor options:

4S/30: Two 15HP motors

4S/40: Two 20HP motors

4S/50: Two 25HP motors

4S/60: Two 30HP motors

Three shredding chamber sizes:

700×700 mm

1000×700 mm

1200×700 mm

Customisation is focused on screen size and blades thickness to achieve the demanded fraction size.

A PLC provides full automated machine control by components which are part of Industry 4.0 project. Also, they allow communication in compliance with the Internet of Things.

The machine body is based on a modular model for easy and fast reassembly.

The replacement of blades does not take long, as shafts can be lifted and removed, allowing exchange with spare shafts equipped with sharpened blades. Worn blades disassembly can be done off-line without impact on production time.

Sales and marketing manager for the firm, Antonio Pandolfo explains more in the video below.

https://youtu.be/pHdHvYiEIlg