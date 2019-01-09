VIDEO: Gr3n’s Microwave Assisted Chemical PET Recycling Secures Innovation Award

A chemical recycling technology which uses microwaves to accelerate the depolymerisation of waste PET material has secured the 2018 Innovation Radar Prize.

Gr3n (pronounced ‘green’) from Switzerland won the prize for its breakthrough technology for ‘upcycling’ PET/polyester. The awards ceremony took place at the European Commission's ICT 2018 in Vienna.

The company has developed an industrial-grade prototype that uses microwave radiation to increase the proportion of plastics that can be recycled while also increasing the quality of recycled plastics (such as PET or polyester).

Carlos Moedas, Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation, said:

"Innovation Radar puts the spotlight on the excellence of the Horizon 2020 innovators competing for this prize. It shows how EU funding is helping these brilliant innovators in transforming technology and science into tangible benefits for all Europeans.

“In the next programme, Horizon Europe, we propose to provide them with even more support so they can fulfil their potential and bring their ideas and products to market."

Five other EU-funded innovators also secured prizes at the awards ceremony.

A euronews video in which the company’s founder Maurizio Crippa explains the technology can be seen below.

https://youtu.be/sjOPVnCTBTY

