VIDEO: Heinz Encourages Steel Packaging Recycling

Following its recent commitment to shift its packaging to 100% recyclable, compostable, or reusable materials by 2025, global food manufacturing firm Kraft Heinz has published a new video explaining lifespan of a can.

The company said that it hoped that the video would inspire and encourage more consumers to recycle their steel cans.

“Our collective industry has a massive challenge ahead of us with respect to packaging recyclability, end-of-life recovery, and single-use plastics,” said Bernardo Hees, chief executive officer of Kraft Heinz at the time of the commitment. “Even though we don’t yet have all the answers, we owe it to current and future generations who call this planet ‘home’ to find better packaging solutions and actively progress efforts to improve recycling rates.”

The company noted that UK households go through 600 cans a year on average, and while steel cans are 100% recyclable and can be recycled over and over again, the UK’s steel recycling rate is still just 75%. This means that 25% more steel could be recycled.

The short film created by Heinz charts the journey of steel cans from their production and usage to recycling, highlighting what recycled cans can be used for, including making new cans, 5p coins and iconic structures like the Shard skyscraper in London and the London Eye.

The company also aims to increase usage of recycled materials, as outlined in the Growing A Better World Strategy in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report.

Kiran Dhaliwal, Heinz Brand Manager, said: “We play our part by using recycled cans to create new cans for our products, but we’re not the ones who can make sure that, once used, the cans are put into the recycling bin instead of wasted in landfill.

“By getting everyone to play their parts we can ensure that the amazing steel food can lives on, whether that’s as new food cans, coins or as part of amazing new structures like the Shard.”

The national recycling campaign, Recycle Now, has welcomed the short video, with Craig Stephens commenting: “More and more of us in the UK are recycling, and recycling rates are higher than ever – but there’s still more that we can do… We’re hopeful that this video will inspire us Brits to recycle more and think twice about throwing used steel cans into landfill.”

