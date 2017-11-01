VIDEO: Household Digester Creates Biogas from Food Waste for Cooking

Israeli Kickstarter firm, HomeBiogas, has launched its latest biodigester for transforming leftover food waste into clean biogas for domestic use.

The company explained that following a successful first crowdfunding campaign, it has now launched its latest at home biodigester HomeBiogas 2.0 which works at twice its original speed.

Each system is claimed to produce up to three hours of cooking gas per day. Now, more durable, cheaper, and easier to assemble, HomeBiogas 2.0 has launched on Kickstarter with a ready to use stovetop.

According to the firm ever family dinner prepared, school lunch packed, and leftovers spoiled contributes to the 1.3 billion tonnes of food that is wasted every year. It also noted the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) statistics which suggest that one-third of food produced for human consumption worldwide is either lost or wasted.

For households looking to go green, the company said that the best current alternative is traditional composting, which requires upkeep, produces smells unpleasant, and can attract pests.

With HomeBiogas 2.0 the firm said that household’s leftover organic waste can be deposited into a closed, odourless appliance which converts waste into biogas to fuel for cooking and fertiliser.

HomeBiogas said that it took existing technology and updated it, so modern families can have an affordable and user-friendly experience. HomeBiogas 2.0 makes going green easy with its DIY appliance, allowing households to:

Save Green – HomeBiogas 2.0 supplies energy all year round from material householders already have

HomeBiogas 2.0 supplies energy all year round from material householders already have Cook Green – With a clean and sustainable alternative to electricity, propane, and natural gas

Cook Green – With a clean and sustainable alternative to electricity, propane, and natural gas

By upcycling food and animal waste that normally would be decomposing in landfills emitting potent greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Grow Green – With recycled nutrients from household organic waste processed into a natural liquid fertiliser.

Each appliance, equipped with a water-resistant outer layer, is fed with equal parts food waste and water. Installation is claimed to be simple, with the digester just needing to be filled with water and the the gas container mounted with the sandbags.

Inside the system, the waste is broken down naturally by bacteria, releasing biogas. The gas tank gradually inflates with biogas. Through a patented mechanical pressure mechanism, the gas is delivered at a uniform rate from system to the stovetop.

Developing Countries

According to the company the system also creates the opportunity to provide clean energy and natural fertiliser to the millions of families who live in underserved communities in nations around the globe.

In underdeveloped regions of Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Caribbean, very few have access to clean energy, and formal waste removal services are uncommon. The standard practice in these areas is to cook on wood or charcoal, which creates harmful indoor air pollution and causes long-term detriments to respiratory health.

On top of the health concerns, cooking with these materials also contributes to deforestation and climate change. HomeBiogas said that it could provide a clean, easy alternative to these cooking fuels.

“Our initial campaign gave eco-conscious, western consumers the opportunity to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and start using renewable energy at home,” explained Oshik Efrati, CEO & Co-Founder of HomeBiogas.

“ We believe that with our new campaign and the lowered price point, HomeBiogas 2.0 will have an even bigger impact on communities across the globe, whether it’s used in the U.S., the Philippines or Senegal,” he concluded.

A video explaining the system can be viewed below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJkSIUaujag

