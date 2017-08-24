VIDEO: Melbourne’s New Food Waste to Energy Plant

Following five years of planning, the project formerly known as Waste to Energy and now dubbed ReWaste has opened its doors to customers.

The plant, which accepts wastes including food and other organic wastes, has been developed by utility firm, Yarra Valley Water, and will process around 33,000 tonnes of waste every year.

The facility sits next to an existing sewage treatment plant in Wollert near Craigieburn and will generate enough biogas to run both sites with surplus energy to be exported to the electricity grid.

Yarra Valley Water Managing Director, Pat McCafferty, said that while similar facilities have been successfully used throughout the world, including Europe and the US, extensive research was needed to determine whether it would work in the Australian market.

“Instead of treating the organics as waste, we’re treating them as a product with value that can be reused to create and capture methane gas resulting in significant environmental and cost benefits,” McCafferty said.

“As well as helping to keep organics out of landfill we are also helping to make recycling commercial organic waste easier and more affordable for businesses,” he concluded.

A video explaining more can be viewed below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IN_cwD0sp64

Read More

On-Site Food Waste Composter for Vocational School in New Jersey

Newton, New Jersey based commercial-scale composting solutions developer, FOR Solutions, has installed its Model 500 Composting System at the Union County Vocational Technical Schools.

GUEST BLOG: Revisiting the Issue of Interstate Waste Movement in Australia

Following the removal of the landfill levy in the Australian state of Queensland increasing quantities of waste are being trucked in. Mike Ritchie explains why the move needs to be reversed.

Combined Landfill Gas to Energy & Solar Plant to Open in South Australia

A combined solar and methane power plant managed by the Northern Adelaide Waste Management Authority in South Australia is set to commence operations.