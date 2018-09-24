VIDEO: Partnership for Plastic Recycling Enzyme Tech Startup in San José, California

In California, the City of San José and GreenWaste Recovery have partnered with cleantech startup, BioCellection to develop Enzme based solutions for hard-to-recycle plastics.

Under the deal its partners will support BioCellection develop its technology to turs plastics into renewable chemicals that can be used to make paints and coatings, automotive parts, apparel, electronics, solvents and even fragrances.

BioCellection targets plastics that are often landfilled because they are contaminated with organic material, recycling markets are limited or don’t exist, or when mechanical sorting of certain post-consumer plastics isn’t efficient or economical.

CNN covered BioCellection’s groundbreaking technology. “We’re thrilled to be partners with GreenWaste to support BioCellection’s new technology to divert materials from the landfill to meet our zero-waste goals and protect the planet for future generations,” said Kerrie Romanow, director of San José Environmental Services.

“At a time when recycling materials are restricted by other countries and stricter recycling mandates, we must find new, innovative ways to manage trash. This pilot is one possible solution to transform soiled plastics into usable products.”

A number of post-consumer plastics belong to fluctuating downstream markets, and most are exported to unpredictable markets overseas.

In California, over 60% of recyclables are typically exported to China. In early 2017, China announced its “National Sword” policy, which limits the country’s import of contaminated recyclable commodities and increases inspections of recyclable commodity imports, with specific restrictions on low-grade plastics.

Because of this policy, it is now even more important to find alternative recovery options for these difficult-to-recycle plastics

A video in which BioCellection founders, Miranda Wang and Jeanny Yao, discuss the technology can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/B6CmxEZRCBA

