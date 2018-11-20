VIDEO: Recycling Pallets into Mobile Market Stalls in Ghana

SWITCH Africa Green, an initiative to support sustainable development in six countries in Africa, has published a video outlining a project to recycle wooden pallets into new products.

Backed by funding from the European Union SWITCH Africa aims support to private sector led inclusive green growth by engaging in transition towards an inclusive green economy, based on sustainable consumption and production patterns, while generating growth, creating decent jobs and reducing poverty.

The specific objective is to support the development of green businesses and eco-entrepreneurship and use of SCP practices by having in place:

MSMEs and business service providers that are better equipped to seize opportunities for green business development

Better informed public and private consumers

Enabling conditions in form of clear policies, sound regulatory frameworks, incentives structures, tax, other fiscal and market-based instruments influencing key sector(s) in the 6 African countries.

The project will focus on 1-3 sectors in each country with good opportunities for advancing green business development and SCP practices. Sector choices depend on the specific circumstances and opportunities in the countries, and will be identified after country level stocktaking and consultation with key stakeholders.

In the video below Richard B. explains how the initiative has helped him bring a number of products made from upcycled waste pallets to market.

https://youtu.be/OX4pHITuEDk

