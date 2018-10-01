VIDEO: Remondis Plans for 50MW Waste to Energy Plant in Brisbane, Australia

German waste and recycling firm, REMONDIS, is working on plans to build a $400 million waste to energy plant in Swanbank, south of Ipswich, Queensland.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick welcomed the news and said it establishes Queensland as a major player in the waste to energy market:

“The proposed plant will convert between 300,000 and 500,000 tonnes of waste per year to generate up to 50 megawatts of baseload electricity for Queensland households and businesses.

“This project could create up to 200 jobs during construction and some 70 jobs during operations.

“The introduction of our government’s waste levy provides a real incentive for projects like this, building a new industry as an alternative to landfill.

“This announcement follows the Palaszczuk Government’s commitment of $100 million to the Resource Recovery Industry Development Program, which further attracts resource recovery operations that will divert waste from landfill toward more valuable uses.

“The program is part of our government’s comprehensive waste management strategy, and furthers our aim to make Queensland a world leader in projects involving resource recovery, recycling and the re-manufacturing of materials to turn waste to energy.”

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the 50 MW of baseload power the project could generate would be enough to power up to 50,000 homes, equivalent to a city similar in size to Cairns:

“This is an innovative renewable energy project that joins our $4.3 billion pipeline of renewable projects financially committed or underway.

“Queensland is on target for the Palaszczuk Government’s 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030 target, in our managed transition to a renewable future.”

General manager for REMONDIS Queensland, Bret Collins, explained that the company has been encouraged by recent comments from governments across Australia that waste to energy technology could provide some relief to the challenges facing the waste management and recycling industry:

“There is an opportunity for Australia to benefit from REMONDIS’ global experience, and other successful European and UK facilities, and incorporate energy-from-waste as part of the solution to sustainable, best practice waste management.

“Adopting EfW technology will ensure that wastes with recoverable value are not sent to landfill and, instead, are put to beneficial use.”

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard added: “Building the waste to energy industry is important for Ipswich because it generates jobs and provides opportunities for our community.

“The scale of this project and the benefits it can potentially deliver for Ipswich residents as far as generating power for Queensland homes while reducing landfill and creating local jobs demonstrates just how valuable growing this industry is for our area.”

According to Dick REMONDIS Australia is expected to submit an application to Queensland’s independent Coordinator-General to declare the project a 'coordinated project'.

“If the Coordinator-General decides to declare this project a coordinated project it will help streamline approvals and fast-track delivery of this significant project,” he said. “A coordinated project approach also means that all the potential impacts and benefits of the project are considered in an integrated and comprehensive manner.”

Subject to receiving all approvals from government, it is expected the project would begin construction in 2020.

If approved, the Swanbank facility will incorporate a variety of proven technologies and processes which will enable REMONDIS to meet the strict environmental standards required by licences and approval conditions.

A video of an ABC News report on the project can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/UofOBFtXvKk

Read More

VIDEO: Should Australia Adopt Sweden’s Waste to Energy Model

There’s a new push in Australia to build waste to energy capacity. National broadcaster ABC-TV sent reporter Craig Reucassel to investigate whether the Swedish model could work down under.

VIDEO: Australia’s Largest Waste to Fuel Plant Opens in Sydney

A multi-million dollar resource recovery and Process Engineered Fuel plant in Sydney, Australia, largest of its kind in the country, has been officially opened.

2018 - A Year of Pain for Australian Material Recycling Facilities

China’s National Sword policy has far reaching consequences for very many countries. Mike Ritchie explains the impact for Australian councils, waste managers and recyclers.