VIDEO: Short Film on Avara Institute’s Biogas Work in Rural Israel

A short film has highlighted the work being done by Israel’s Arava Institute for Environmental Studies using biogas technology to help address the need for off-grid heating, cooking and sanitation facilities.

In the Middle East, many rural communities suffer from a lack of municipal services such as waste management and energy provision.

In underserved communities in Israel’s Bedouin Community, Palestine and Jordan are often without access to such services, off-grid communities struggle to find a sustainable energy source and to properly dispose of their animal waste.

The Arava Institute is bringing together communities to deliver environmentally sound solutions, including organic waste disposal and biogas production for cooking.

“The ARVA Institue was founded in 1996 in order to build bridges between people in the region,” explained David Lehrer, executive director at the Arava Institute.

“We bring Jews and Arabs together. Israelies, Palastinians and Jordanians, and international students in order to teach that nature knows no boarders,” he added.

The video can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/svtwB86VkXU

Creative Commons (CC) licensed by http://www.arava.org

