VIDEO: Should Australia Adopt Sweden’s Waste to Energy Model

There’s a new push in Australia to build waste to energy capacity. National broadcaster ABC-TV sent reporter Craig Reucassel to investigate whether the Swedish model could work down under.

Foreign Correspondent is the prime-time international public affairs program on Australia's national broadcaster, ABC-TV. It provides in-depth reports for broadcast across the ABC's television channels and digital platforms.

As “I've made a bit of a habit of going around looking in people's bins, I'm constantly being told we should be more like Sweden and make our waste useful,” explained Reucassel.

“In a rare case of waste rhetoric being backed by funding, the Federal Government is now pumping money into waste-to-energy proposals through the Clean Energy Finance Corporation,” he continued. “With at least four plants seeking approval in Australia, I joined the Foreign Correspondent team and headed to Sweden to see if their approach is really a solution for us.”

The documentary can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/0diJ7lLpAIU

