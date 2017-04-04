VIDEO: SUEZ VP on Company’s Waste to Energy Strategy

With four new waste to energy plants in Europe (three in the UK and one in Poland) processing an additional 1.2 million tonnes of residual waste SUEZ will recover energy from over 9 million tonnes of waste this year.

In a video published this week Jean-Marc Boursier, Group Senior Executive VP in charge of Recycling & Recovery Europe at SUEZ, said that the company aims to increase this to 10 million tonnes by 2020.

The French environmental services firm currently has 55 energy from waste plants in Europe, generating 7 TWh of energy – said to be the equivalent of the annual consumption of a city with 2 million inhabitants, such as Vienna, Hamburg or Bucharest. This is claimes to avoid more than 1.5 million tonnes of CO² emissions.

“Waste can become secondary raw materials,” explained Boursier. “Waste that cannot be recycled is also an energy resource with three benefits as it is local, low-carbon and affordable for both local public authorities and industries.”

“We are convinced of the growth potential for the Group in Europe and on international markets. Our ambition is to recover more than 10 million tonnes of waste as sustainable energy by 2020,” he continued.

https://youtu.be/Qd8nK4Ubfx4

