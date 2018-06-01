VIDEO: Terry Schneider Talks with WMW About CP Group’s Latest Recycling Equipment

CP Global CEO & President, Terry Schneider, explains the company's history and recycling equipment, including the the MSS FiberMax optical sorting machine which is helping recycling facilities meet China's strict National Sword policy.

MSS, Inc., part of the CP Group and based in Nashville, Tennessee, is in the process of supplying a a number of CIRRUS FiberMax optical sorter units for customers across North America, and said that more units are on order.

According to Greg Thibado, MSS vice president, With its ClearLight technology, FiberMax doesn’t use gratings or light beam splitters, so detectors receive the maximum amount of reflected light possible, and besides prohibitives, it is able to positively sort a variety of other materials such as ONP, mixed paper, OCC and SOP.

At IFAT 2018 WMW caught up with CP Global CEO & President, Terry Schneider, to find out more.

https://youtu.be/etgWPjCpf6E

