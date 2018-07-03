VIDEO: Waste to Energy Plans Proceed in in Augusta-Richmond

In Georgia, Lori Videtto, Augusta-Richmond County's director of environmental services, discusses a proposed waste to energy plant at the city landfill.

Working with a partner, Allied Energy Services (AES), the county plans to locate the facility at a landfill site with the aim of diverting 170,000 tonnes of waste annually.

According to AES it will use municipal solid waste (MSW) to produce diesel fuel and renewable pellets for energy generation.

The company says that it researched numerous waste to energy technology companies to select the best technology for the project.

The project will around take 175,000 tonnes per year of MSW and converts it into diesel fuel and 35,000 tonnes per year of pellets.

The project utilises technology from Greece that is said to dry and sort MSW and produce high-density polyethylene pellets.

In the video below Videtto explains more.

https://youtu.be/kRhntCjMyMk

Presentation

In a 2016 video below Dean Alford of Allied Energy presents the plan to convert waste to diesel, vinegar and fertiliser at Augusta's landfill.

https://youtu.be/yQ8ga5cN1Ss