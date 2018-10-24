VIDEO: ZenRobotics Heavy Picker Sorting & Recycling Large Items of Mixed Waste

Why not sort big plastics before shredding it? According to Finnish firm ZenRobotics, with Heavy Picker it's possible to sort large and heavy plastics fractions with high purity before it is shredded.

The company claimed that its Heavy Picker unit is the strongest waste sorting robot on the market and suited to heavy and bulky materials with an ability to separate objects weighing up to 30kg.

The robot’s gripper opens from 50 to 500mm, allowing objects of various shapes and sizes to be sorted. ZenRobotics said that the Heavy Picker sorts numerous waste material types and various objects simultaneously in one spot, reducing the need for complex pre-processing of waste.

A single robot arm is said to be able to pick up to 4 different fractions with very high precision, reaching up to 98% purity.

The system can also be taught to identify and sort specific objects, such as garden furniture, pipes, crates etc. Furthermore, the robots can sort plastics by polymer or colour.

The video can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/-Xc8J1O5uoI

