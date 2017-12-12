VIDEO: Zero Waste Europe’s Masterplan for Cities

10 years since the first formal commitment towards Zero Waste from a European city, Zero Waste Europe (ZWE) has published a guide for city waste planners, the Zero Waste Cities Masterplan.

According to ZWE, whether you are already “in-office”, preparing a campaign or building a movement, the Zero Waste Cities Masterplan offers the building blocks that can help solidify the programme.

The Masterplan contains information needed to start implementing zero waste projects immediately, but ZWE said that it will continue to create and update new modules for the Masterplan covering new and exciting topics and zero waste strategies.

The Zero Waste Cities Masterplan is divided into various sections:

Map and understand

This section of the Zero Waste Cities Masterplan is about understanding where your city is right now. Where the existing trends in city planning and management are going and what obligations and requirements there are for your city coming from the European legislative arena.

Once you have a clear grasp of the situation in your city it becomes far easier to implement effective zero waste programmes and projects.

Learn

The next stage takes a deep-dive look at what it means to “go Zero Waste”, what the guiding principles of Zero Waste Cities are and how you can begin to take the first steps towards this goal.

The ‘Learn’ section of the masterplan aims to provide all the knowledge needed to fully understand and promote zero waste strategies, goals and practices.

Set the stage

By this point there should be clear understanding of what Zero Waste means, and how to begin to implement it. However, it is important to build citizen engagement, community buy-in and team of experts which you need to make such a project successful.

This section of the Zero Waste Cities Masterplan takes a look at how you can communicate the Zero Waste Cities strategy to your wider constituents, and begin to put together a Zero Waste ‘dream team’ to implement the plan.

The full plan can be downloaded for free HERE and a video explaining more viewed below.

https://youtu.be/0c2b34I3TwU

