Viridor Contracts CNIM & Clugston for 34MW Avonmouth Waste to Energy Plant

UK waste & recycling firm, Viridor, has appointed CNIM S.A. and Clugston Construction Ltd to build a new £252 million, 34MW waste to energy plant on an industrial site in Avonmouth on the outskirts of Bristol.

Viridor, a part of the Pennon Group (LSE: PNN) said that industrial engineering contractor CNIM will provide the established technology for the new, consented facility and Clugston has been appointed as the building and civils contractor.

Construction is expected to start this summer, with more than 600 people working on site during peak construction and 45 permanent roles created during operations.

The facility will process 320,000 tonnes of non-recyclable residual waste each year, which would otherwise go to landfill.

As part of that transition Viridor recently signed a 25-year contract with Somerset County Council, brokered by Somerset Waste Partnership, which will see about a third of the available capacity at Avonmouth being taken up, by diverting waste that is currently transported to three landfill sites.

Once operational in 2020, the new waste to energy plant at Avonmouth will generate 34MW of energy for the National Grid – said to be enough electricity to power 44,000 homes.

Viridor added that the project is committed to delivering local economic benefit including construction roles and supply chain opportunities. CNIM and Clugston, in partnership with Viridor, will be organising local job fairs and meet the buyer events in due course.

“The development creates an exciting opportunity to support the South West community and Bristol’s progress towards creating a low carbon economy, following the city’s successful year as European Green Capital,” commented Viridor’s managing director Phil Piddington.

The three firms have previously worked together on 11 other waste to energy projects. The Avonmouth plant will become Viridor’s 12th Energy Recovery Facility (ERF) and ithe fourth to be developed with CNIM.

Viridor said that the project is part of a £1.5 billion investment it is making in the UK’s national social infrastructure, supporting the Government’s industrial strategy.

Read More

Viridor Confirms 33MW Avonmouth Waste to Energy Plant to Proceed

UK waste and recycling firm, Viridor has confirmed its intention to proceed with a £252 million waste to energy plant in Avonmouth, on the outskirts of Bristol.

37MW Lakeside Waste to Energy Plant Achieves Zero Waste to Landfill

The Lakeside Energy from Waste facility at Colnbrook in Berkshire, has achieve waste to landfill over an 18 month period following an agreement with Carbon8 Aggregates.

Viridor Opens 85,000 TPA Peterborough Waste to Energy Plant

UK waste and recycling firm, Viridor, has officially opened its 85,000 tonne per year, 7.25 MW waste to energy plant in Peterborough.