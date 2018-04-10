Volvo Wheeled Loader Takes Over from Telehandlers at Welsh Recycling Facility

A new Volvo wheeled loader machine is handling green waste, waste wood and the ‘sweepings’ discharged from truck-mounted vacuum highway sweepers at this busy recycling business.

“It’s spot on,” explained Harry Parry, the boss of Pwllheli (roughly translated, it’s pronounced Pith-welly), North Wales-based HM and BP Parry. Harry is talking about the latest addition to the company – a new 8.8 tonne machine weight Volvo L45H articulated wheeled loader.

“Prior to taking delivery of the Volvo loading shovel, we used to operate telehandlers, but found the maintenance costs rather high in this kind of application,“ Harry Parry commented.

In order to help find a better solution, local Volvo equipment distributor for North Wales, Mona Tractors, loaned the company a used machine until Parry’s new unit was delivered.

“The machine we had on loan already had 10,000 engine hours on the clock, yet was still a pleasure to operate – there was no wear on the linkages and it still seemed strong and capable,” he confirmed. “Since we took delivery, our new machine hasn’t missed a beat and is extremely economical on fuel. It really is spot on,” he concluded.

Read More

IN DEPTH: New Refuse Collection Vehicle Collecting Royal Recycling

Malcolm Bates takes a closer look at a new refuse collection vehicle operated by a growing independent contractor which empties the recycling bins at the Sandringham Estate.

New Pay by Weight Equipped Refuse Collection Truck for FCS

Surrey-based FCS Cleaning Ltd, a facilities management, cleaning, waste recycling and disposal company, are taking delivery of a new refuse collection vehicle complete with a art weights and measures approved bin-weighing system.

IN DEPTH: Autopilot for Refuse Collection Vehicles

It works for aircraft. It works for harvesters in agriculture. So why shouldn’t refuse collection vehicles benefit from ‘autonomous technology’? Malcolm Bates investigates...