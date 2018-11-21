Warm Welcome from Customers for UNTHA’s Latest Waste Shredding Development

Austrian recycling equipment manufacturer, UNTHA, has sold 10 X-Cutter (XC) systems for its XR waste shredders since launching the product in Munich at IFAT six months ago.

Designed to achieve the next generation of performance for single-step SRF shredding – or provide a direct replacement for existing high-speed shredders – UNTHA said that the X-Cutter it can transform varied input wastes ranging from waste wood through to pulper ropes.

The technology can produce a homogenous 30mm SRF (solid recovered fuel) for cement production or refined RDF (refused derived fuel) for waste to energy plants that require a homogeneous feed material.

Capable of achieving throughputs of up to 40 tonnes per hour – whether on the static or mobile XR-XC – the cutter evolution can run with a slow rotor speed of either 65rpm for complex waste streams, or 85rpm for cleaner input materials.

According to UNTHA, with equivalent machinery often operating at speeds of up to 250-350rpm, it is striving for the lowest wear, most robust safety standards, and greatest energy-efficiency. The design is also claimed to able to deal with large unshreddable items without the excessive downtime that operators typically face with the major repairs needed on high-speed technology.

Machines have now been sold to waste handlers and alternative fuel producers in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Norway.

“This XR-XC is fast-becoming a popular replacement for the industry’s existing high-speed waste shredders,” comments Peter Streinik, head of UNTHA’s global waste shredding division. “It is challenging the norm and making operators think differently about how to process waste into an energy source.

“For example, the slower speed means reduced noise levels which heightens operator wellbeing, which is crucial for organisations’ duty of care. It also means cutters have a longer lifespan which lowers the whole life running cost of the machine, without jeopardising performance. And the flexibility to handle extremely varied and complex input materials addresses the increasing challenge that clients are facing – they need future-proofed technology that can evolve alongside market conditions.”

The company said that demand for the new XR-XC spiked following a European roadshow of the shredder, which allowed operators to trial the machine using their own materials.

Three trials in the UK, for instance, saw the technology transform five different input waste streams into fuels with varying specifications. During one test, pre-treated residual waste was transformed into an 80mm fuel at a rate of 30tph; another saw black bag MSW converted into a <40mm fuel at 22tph and a third achieved 12tph when processing light cage material for SRF. Metal recovery rates also surpassed all clients’ expectations, with clean scrap extracted from the magnet belt.

“Without a doubt the results of trials such as these, play a huge part in the consequent demand for our technology,” says Peter. “Seeing is definitely believing.

