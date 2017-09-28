Waste Crime Costs Land Owners in North East England £750k in One Year

Criminals who illegally dump thousands of tonnes of baled waste have cost land and property owners in the North East of England an estimated £750,000 in the last year, according to the Environment Agency.

The figure, which relates to the cost of removing waste dumped in fields and empty commercial properties lawfully, could be even higher if land is contaminated or insurance premiums rise as a result. Dumped waste is also a major fire risk.

In a bid to stop waste criminals in their tracks, the Environment Agency is reaching out to property and land owners, commercial property agents, trade associations and local authorities. Their aim is to warn of the dangers posed by waste criminals and advise them, their clients and their members how they can better protect themselves.

Jamie Fletcher, Area Environment Manager, from the Environment Agency said:

“Waste criminals operate throughout the country, offering to remove waste cheaply and then dumping it in fields or empty warehouses. They tend to move to new areas as enforcement agencies become wise to their activities. We know it’s only a matter of time before they target us again so we’re sending out a strong message: Waste criminals are not welcome here and we’re doing everything in our power to deter and catch them.

We can’t do it alone. We work closely with partners to share intelligence on illegal waste activity. And we’re encouraging everyone to do their bit: for property and land owners to be vigilant and better protect themselves and for all businesses, organisations and individuals to manage their waste responsibly, preventing it from getting into criminal hands in the first place.”

The Environment Agency advised landowners to:

· Check any empty land and property regularly and make sure it is secure.

· Carry out rigorous checks on prospective and new tenants. Land and property owners have a responsibility to ensure anyone leasing their land/property complies with regulations. They may be committing an offence by allowing waste to be stored on land or property without the relevant permissions and could leave them liable to prosecution

· Be vigilant and report any unusual behaviour.

There have been 11 separate incidents of criminals making large scale dumps of baled waste on farms, industrial units and on a roadside in the north east in the last 12 months. The £750,000 figure refers to the approximate cost of lawfully disposing of this waste.

Advice for businesses

There are around 4,000 commercial properties across the North East thought to be empty, which are owned by up to 1,500 businesses and organisations, including fund management companies and local authorities.

The Environment Agency is also advising businesses and organisations of their responsibility to ensure their waste is managed appropriately. Anyone who produces, stores and manages waste is obligated to ensure waste does not cause harm to human health or pollution to the environment under waste under Duty of Care legislation.

Waste crime diverts as much as £1 billion per annum from legitimate business and the treasury. Since April 2011 the Environment Agency has invested £65.2 million nationally to address it. Its specialist crime unit uses intelligence to track and prosecute organised crime gangs involved in illegal waste activity and to ensure any necessary action is taken against them.

The Environment Agency also works with partners to share intelligence on illegal waste activity and to put in place contingency plans to reduce the risk from a small number of abandoned sites at risk of fire.

Read More

Space Surveillance Spy Firm Launches Service to Identify Waste Crime

A service which uses ‘spy in the sky’ satellite technologies to detect waste crime is being launched by UK firm Air & Space Evidence - the “world’s first space detective agency”.

ESA Report: £604m Cost of Waste Crime in England

The waste and recycling industry in England, along with the tax payer, is losing some £604 million per year due to waste crime such as illegal dumping, according to a new report

Year Long Campaign to Tackle Waste Crime Backed by CIWM & ESA

As the New Year comes into full swing, the UK’s Chartered Institute of Wastes Management (CIWM) has launched a coordinated 12 month campaign to tackle the financial and environmental cost of waste crime.