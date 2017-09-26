Waste Firms to Host Chefs Meeting in Northern Ireland in Bid to Tackle Food Waste

Top chefs and food producers from across Northern Ireland are to visit waste aand recycling firms RiverRidge and Natural World Products (NWP) to see how they fit into the journey of food waste.

Michele Shirlow from the food guide, Taste of Ulster, said that the up and coming Chef and Food Producer Steering Group will be a good opportunity to see in real life what actually happens to food waste once it reaches the recycling bin.

“In the perfect world there would be no food waste, both in its preparation or on a guest’s plate,“ he explained. “However, this is simply not the case, but creative days like this will certainly help bring awareness to food waste reduction and also an understanding to the issues chefs face when wanting to be ‚greener’ in their business practices.”

Gavin McDonagh, Business Development Executive, at RiverRidge, added “For many businesses, food waste is inevitable, however food waste does not need to go to landfill.”

Operating two recycling facilities as well as a number of Waste Transfer Stations across Northern Ireland, Natural World Products Ltd (NWP) specialises in the treatment and recycling of organic waste streams or “biowastes”.

Colm Warren, Commercial Director, of Natural Word Products, said: “It’s a great opportunity for us to understand better the challenges they face in relation to waste management on a daily basis and to show them first-hand the significant environmental and economic benefits to their businesses by ensuring food waste is managed in the most appropriate manner.”

The day will end with a ‘Skip Lunch’ prepared by chef Paula McIntyre, who will use food leftovers and guests can expect quirky dishes using food that would usually be deemed as past its best but Paula will prove how the food is too good to waste.

Read More

IN DEPTH: Pulp Fraction - A Green Future for Anaerobic Digestion

Danish firm, Gemidan Ecogi A/S has developed a pulping technology that allows green waste to be co-processed with food waste and digested to produce biogas.

GIB Invests £47m in Belfast Waste to Energy JV

The UK’s Green Investment Bank plc (GIB) is to partly fund a new £107 million 14.85 MW waste to energy plant in Belfast, Northern Ireland plant as part of a joint venture, Full Circle Generation, with developer RiverRidge Energy Limited, Equitix and P3P Partners.

Andigestion Uses Heat from Food Waste Recycling to Dry Woodchips for Fuel

Bude, UK based food waste recycling firm, Andigestion, is branching out into woodchip drying in a bid to complete the “eco-cycle” and ensure that surplus heat generated at its anaerobic digestion plant doesn’t go to waste.