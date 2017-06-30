Waste Industries Prepares for IoT Boom with Actifio’s Data Services

Raleigh, North Carolina based waste and recycling firm, Waste Industries has partnered with ‘Data-as-a-Service specialist Actifio to expand its IT capabilities.

According to Actifio it is helping Waste Industries reduce security risk en route to Internet of Things (IoT) expansion expansion as the need to have critical applications online with a lower recovery point objective (RPO) and a recovery time objective (RTO) increases.

The Boston based tech firm said that the waste company’s IT team would have been hard pressed to meet this requirement and stay cost neutral with a traditional architecture, which also limits the ability to innovate with a future technology.

Given the increase in data loads that accompany highly granular data sets and real-time analytics of emerging IoT applications, Actifio said that the need for resiliency would only grow as the Waste Industries trucks became more connected.

With features like the StreamSnap replication that work alongside Resiliency Director to streamline both the backup and recovery processes in distributed environments, Actifio claimed that it offering has enabled the company to meet the challenges of today, and prepare for those of a scaled out future.

According to Actifio founder and CEO, Ash Ashutosh, the company is primarily helping Waste Industries prepare “for the challenges of an inevitable scaled-out future".

"It's through virtualisation that organisations like Waste Industries relieve themselves of many of the cost burdens associated with massive data management, while freeing their infrastructure and their knowledge workforces to develop the next generation of applications and services that will drive future revenues," he said.

Waste Industries’ Head of IT Hubert Barkley added: "We talked about several storage redundancy solutions, and we realised we could either pay for the cost of disasters, or invest in resilience and reduce our risk,"

"The Actifio choice was about resiliency, but also about getting to a place where we could get even more innovative with data refresh, IoT and predictive analytics," he concluded.

Read More

Waste & Recycling Collection Meets Internet of Things in Rotterdam

The use of waste management data analytics and dynamic route planning collected using Finnish firm Enevo’s technology is being extended Rotterdam as the Netherland’s second city aims to grows circular economy ambitions.

VIDEO: Drone Guided Robotic Bin Collection from Volvo Project

A robot that is guided by an autonomous drone and automatically collects and empties waste and recycling bins has been developed by students from three universities working in collaboration with the Volvo Group and the waste firm Renova.

Six Infographics Showing How ‘Intelligent Assets’ could Unlock the Circular Economy

The rapid rise of ‘intelligent assets’ could lead to facilitate the decoupling of resource consumption from economic development, according to a report published today by the World Economic Forum and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.