Waste & Recycling Bin Rental Service Launched in UK

A new business has been launched to provide a rental service for waste containers from Egbert Taylor Group’s Continental portfolio, Sellers’ range of skips, FELs, RELs and specialist containers, as well as Bigbelly’s solar powered self-compacting litterbins.

Tamco - Taylor Asset Management Company - aims to lessen the upfront capital cost of purchasing waste and recycling bins and enable its customers to match container spend with income or usage.

The move, which the company said enables waste containers to be approached as operational rather than capital expenditure, means that organisations will no longer need to tie up significant amounts of money in fleets of containers.

Tamco said that it expects to help improve its customers’ cash flow management, provide direct access to high quality containers which, for many, have traditionally been cost prohibitive as outright purchases, and enable organisations to affordably scale their waste management requirements around organisational and contract growth.

“It is hard to escape the fact that waste containers represent a significant capital outlay and one that is often required at the start of a new contract, or in situations where container-related expenditure has not been allowed for,“ said Tamco, Richard Sanders.

“By redefining the traditional waste container supply model and enabling clients to rent containers, not only do organisations mitigate their risk but also release significant funds that can be invested elsewhere,” he continued.

Brendan Murphy, CEO of Egbert Taylor Group, added: “Tamco will now ensure that quality products are available using a more flexible rental approach, which will no doubt help our customers to become more agile in the process.”

