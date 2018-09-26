Waste & Recycling Entrepreneur John Jennings Named in Business Leader List

John Jennings, the CEO and Chairman of privately owned US waste and recycling firm, Waste Pro, has been named one of Florida’s 500 most influential business leaders by business magazine Florida Trend.

Candidates for the inaugural “Florida 500” list were selected based on business longevity, professional acclaim from colleagues and professional associations, and those who demonstrated a true understanding of their industry and the effects on the state of Florida.

A first-generation American and second-generation garbage man, Jennings established himself as a leader in the solid waste and recycling industry and founded Waste Pro in 2001.

The company’s success has been recognised by regional and national industry rankings and is the 95th largest private company in Florida (Florida Trend), the third largest private company in Central Florida (Orlando Business Journal), and the third largest private solid waste and recycling company in the nation.

In 2011, Jennings’ contributions to the solid waste industry and business community were recognized with his induction in the National Solid Waste Management Association Hall of Fame and when named a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Jennings said that he is committed to making Waste Pro a 100-year company and stressed the importance of cultivating the abilities and desires of younger generations to play a role in the continued strength and future growth of the company.

To work towards this goal Waste Pro has established the Leadership Initiative, a mentorship program designed to shape the next generation of the company’s leaders.

Jennings’ son, Sean Jennings, was a member of the inaugural Leadership Initiative class and was recently elected President by Waste Pro’s Board of Directors.

Read More

Waste Pro Awards Contracts for Two CNG Stations in Florida

Waste Pro USA has awarded two contracts to design and construct two Compressed Natural Gas stations to Gainesville, Georgia based fuel solutions technology specialist, Mansfield Energy.

Two More CNG Fuelling Stations for Waste Pro in Florida

Longwood, Florida based waste and recycling firm, Waste Pro has awarded a construction agreement to design and build compressed natural gas (CNG) Stations at its Sanford and Sarasota facilities Florida to Clean Energy Fuels Corp.