Waste & Reycling Firms Enva & RILTA Join Forces in Ireland

Environmental services firm, Enva Group, has agreed to acquire RILTA Environmental, whereby RILTA operations will merge with Enva in Ireland.

The company explained that the new combined entity will trade under the Enva brand. Completion of the transaction will be subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) in Ireland.

RILTA provides hazardous and specialist waste services to clients across the commercial, industrial, construction and local authority sectors in Ireland. Founded over 40 years ago, and headquartered in Dublin, RILTA operates four licensed facilities and employs 130 people in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The combination of the two complementary businesses is expected to create the second largest provider of hazardous and specialist waste services in Ireland. The expanded offering and scale of the combined business will give customers enhanced access to local and export treatment and recovery options.

“The combination of our business in Ireland with RILTA will bring a wider range of waste recovery capabilities for our customers,” commented, Tom Walsh, CEO of Enva Group.

Niall Wall, Executive Chairman of Enva Group, added: “This transaction is another important and exciting step in Enva Group’s evolution, and positions us well to compete with large international service providers. Adding businesses with specialist expertise has been a central part of our growth strategy, and we aim to continue investing in companies focused on the recovery and recycling of valuable raw materials as we build our platform in the UK and Ireland.”

Simon Dick, MD of Enva in Ireland said: “Merging the two companies gives us the scale to offer a broader range of more attractive local waste treatment and recovery services - particularly to larger multinational clients in Ireland that to date have simply exported the majority of their specialised waste streams”.

Ronan Sharkey, Managing Director of RILTA, commented: “The enhanced scale of the combined business will allow for greater opportunities for employees, as well as resulting in a superior customer offering.”

