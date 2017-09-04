Waste to Energy Firm China Everbright Secures Sustainable Stock Status

Hong Kong based waste to energy and environmental services firm, China Everbright International Limited (HKSE: 00257), has been selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index.

The company said that it is the fourth year in a row that it has been selected for the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index - Hong Kong-listed companies that perform well with respect to corporate sustainability, and that it has also retained its place on the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for the seventh consecutive year.

This year, a total of 95 Hong Kong-listed companies have been selected as constituent members of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. Among these companies, the top 30 performers in sustainable development areas, such as corporate social responsibility, corporate governance and environmental management, were selected as constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index.

According to Everbright, In order to provide a high-quality benchmark for sustainable development investment, the assessment process has taken into consideration the results of a sustainability evaluation conducted by an independent professional assessment body.

The company added that it adheres to its core value that "An enterprise is not only the Creator of Wealth, but also the Safeguard of Environmental and Social Responsibility", and that it values social responsibility, in the investment, construction, and operation of its 240 plus environmental services projects.

Many of the Group's environmental protection projects have been selected as hubs for environmental protection education, as well as being places that support the increasing interest in environmental science, act as demonstration sites for the circular economy, and offer themselves as industrial tourism attractions.

Following its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index in 2016 for the first time and being the only company from Mainland China and Hong Kong to be included in the index, the company also noted that it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index this year.

