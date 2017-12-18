Waste to Energy Firm Covanta Doubles Non-Ferrous Metal Recovery

New Jersey based waste to energy and recycling firm, Covanta (NYSE: CVA), has released its latest Sustainability Report , detailing its sustainability performance and progress against goals.

The report details specific progress in Covanta’s sustainability focus areas, which include: Materials Management, Environmental, Community Relations, Safety and Health, and Workforce Engagement. Highlights from the report include:

Avoided, recycled or reused over 900,000 tonnes of waste (a 60% increase), meeting a goal four years early

Achieved a two-fold increase in non-ferrous metals recovered for recycling over the past five years – Covanta now recycles more than 510,000 tonnes of metal annually

Increased use of alternative water sources. Reclaimed wastewater, stormwater, saline water and once-through cooling discharge now comprise 35% of process water utilised

Partnered with communities and law enforcement to safely destroy over 4 million pounds (1.81 million kg) of unwanted medications through the Rx4Safety program, helping to curb abuse and protect water supplies

Continued to make workplace safety the top priority: 26 Covanta facilities and/or groups were awarded the Occupational Excellence Achievement Award by the National Safety Council

Supported the transition of military veterans into the workforce with over 150 new veteran hires. Veterans now represent 15 percent of the Covanta employee base.

“By running our business responsibly, efficiently and profitably, we are addressing the three pillars of sustainability: people, planet and prosperity,” commented Covanta President and CEO Stephen J. Jones.

Paul Gilman, Covanta’s chief sustainability officer added: “Our sustainability goals guide not only our work in the sustainable waste management sector, but also ensure we provide a safe and diverse workplace for our employees, continue our practice of developing and maintaining strong ties with local communities.“

The complete report, prepared in accordance with the latest Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines, is available HERE

